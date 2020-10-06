Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $6.45. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 7,529 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Willamette Valley Vineyards at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

