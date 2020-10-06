WinCash One Day Volume Reaches $22,436.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $346,092.93 and approximately $22,436.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

