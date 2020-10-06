Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B.Riley Securit

Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B.Riley Securit in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.