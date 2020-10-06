WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Stock Price Up 2%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 45.42% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.