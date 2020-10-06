Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.60. Wishbone Gold shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 21,596,313 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

