Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 2%

Woodbois Ltd (LON:WBI)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 471,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,258,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Woodbois in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Woodbois in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Woodbois Company Profile (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

