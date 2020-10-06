Worlds (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 3.3%

Worlds Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.91. 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

About Worlds (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through four segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools, which assists businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

