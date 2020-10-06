X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $94,440.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,754,630,949 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.