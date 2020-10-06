X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $12,579.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 603 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $19,176.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $17,880.00.

XFOR opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.45. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.