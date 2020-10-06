XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.53. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 185,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

