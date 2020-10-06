Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $41.70

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $35.50. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 7,090 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $160,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 89,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,427 in the last three months. 31.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.