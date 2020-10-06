YAM v1 (YAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $302.00

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $302.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.30 or 0.04865099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032438 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM v1 (YAM) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

