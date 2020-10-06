Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 187.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

