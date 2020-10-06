yearn.finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $482.78 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $17,975.49 or 1.67849097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $538.68 million and $482.78 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.30 or 0.01534182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00160467 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.