Zacks: Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:LNG opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.