Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report $317.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of Vivint Smart Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $1,350,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $46,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

