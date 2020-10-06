Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post -$0.81 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.79). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

