Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Zaim Credit Systems Plc (LON:ZAIM) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 4,401,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $10.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Zaim Credit Systems Company Profile (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

