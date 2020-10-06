Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. AlphaValue raised Zalando to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

