Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.75. Zambeef Products shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 44,200 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

