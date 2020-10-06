ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. ZCore has a market cap of $223,283.36 and approximately $951.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,782,565 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.