ZelCash (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002062 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.