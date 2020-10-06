ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 50% Higher Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $49,244.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00085397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.01498462 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00157656 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,149 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

