Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zoetic International Plc (LON:ZOE)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.98 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.43). Approximately 2,397,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,687,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

Zoetic International Company Profile (LON:ZOE)

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, produces and sells CBD in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also holds a 7.5% carried working interest in the Colorado Shale, which comprises eight wells located in East Denver. In addition, it holds interest in the Kansas Nitrogen; Enhanced Oil Recovery and Highlands Water Resources projects; and Montana project, a natural gas and helium deposit covering an area of approximately 154,072 acres in south Eastern Montana.

