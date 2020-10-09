Aave (AAVE) 1-Day Volume Hits $884,989.00

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $235.96 million and approximately $884,989.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $46.88 or 0.00424503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Kyber Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04961354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,032,968 tokens.

Aave's official website is ethlend.io. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Alterdice, BiteBTC, ABCC, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

