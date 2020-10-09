Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.85 or 0.04958417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Indodax, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Ethfinex, ZBG, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, YoBit, DDEX, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

