Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $162,440.62 and $91,494.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,912,300 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

