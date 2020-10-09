Adelphoi (ADL) Market Capitalization Reaches $64,086.85

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $64,086.85 and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.01518691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00156023 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.