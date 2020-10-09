Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,414,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,541,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

