Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

