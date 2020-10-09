American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 18,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.