American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 132,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

