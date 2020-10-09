Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 9th (1COV, AEL, AIR, ALO, BEEM, CVX, ETN, EXTR, GME, JD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 9th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $31.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $30.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Truist Securiti from $113.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $130.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $9.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $6.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $66.00 to $99.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Truist from $212.00 to $246.00.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $220.00 to $230.00.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $50.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $26.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $135.00 to $161.00.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $20.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $19.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target cut by Truist from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.