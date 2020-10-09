Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 9th (ACH, AMD, COP, CVX, TEL, WOW, WPG, WRK, WSR, WTI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 9th:

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Truist to a buy rating. Truist currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Truist to a buy rating. Truist currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $113.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum of Industrial Solutions in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. We believe solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives are likely to remain key catalysts. Further, improving Transportation segment remains a tailwind for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, slowdown in the global auto-production is a headwind. Also, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are overhangs.”

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WestRock is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the coronavirus pandemic-induced crisis. The company's consumer packaging business is gaining from sustainable packaging options as well as significant demand in food, food service, and beverage packaging categories amid the pandemic. Corrugated packaging business is poised to gain from improved box shipment as well as increased demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company is taking steps to align supply with current demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. Furthermore, reconfiguration of North Charleston, SC, paper mill will increase the company’s annual EBITDA by reducing operating costs. WestRock’s strong liquidity position will also stoke growth.”

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. Notably, the company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, despite the adverse operating environment, the company manages to keep investors happy with positive adjusted EBITDA. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

