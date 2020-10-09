AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Tops $8.82 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. AppCoins has a market cap of $8.82 million and $227,706.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.01518691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00156023 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.