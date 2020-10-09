Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $100,154.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.01519108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156677 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

