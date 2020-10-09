Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.88

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $199.88 and last traded at $198.18, with a volume of 56395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.56, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

