B. Riley Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $26.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 31,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. NMI has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NMI by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.