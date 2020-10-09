Bata (BTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $239.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bata has a market capitalization of $63,115.11 and approximately $239.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00432375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.