(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) PT Raised to $25.00

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BEEM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,232. (BEEM) has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

About (BEEM)

Envision Solar International, Inc engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

