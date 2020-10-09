BlockStamp Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 12% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $17.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001963 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001356 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002605 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,085,603 coins and its circulating supply is 26,542,637 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

