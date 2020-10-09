BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,113.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01518207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156354 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,311,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,280,840 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

