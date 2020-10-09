Boosted Finance Price Up 3% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $830,861.51 and $121,020.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $13.88 or 0.00125691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00092389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.01519108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156677 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

