Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.0771

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $459,395.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

