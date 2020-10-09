Build-A-Bear Workshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,493% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 call options.

BBW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,408. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

