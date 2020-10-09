Burst (BURST) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Burst has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $20,085.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,105,929,260 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

