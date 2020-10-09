Celo Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00021479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $295.33 million and $7.30 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.01517433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00156123 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

