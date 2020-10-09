Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Truist Securiti

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securiti from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securiti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.40% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.