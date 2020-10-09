Chrono.tech Price Reaches $1.50 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $47,525.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00013592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04961354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

