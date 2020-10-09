Citigroup Trims Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Target Price to $19.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TME. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.54. 91,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.